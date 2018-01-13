Stranger Things' David Harbour took senior photos with a young fan, and they're adorable

From embracing his “dad bod” to sharing his love of the “Dancing Hopper” GIF, David Harbour has done much to feed the internet fandom surrounding him and his Stranger Things character Chief Hopper.

Now, the actor has taken things one step further, making good on a promise to take senior photos with one fan after her retweet campaign went viral last fall. Not only did Harbour “hijack” the photo session as requested, he wore the fan’s high school sweatshirt and held a trombone — two things he had joked about in his initial tweet response.

“Voted most likely to hijack someone’s high school senior photos 24 years later,” he captioned a series of images featuring the young woman and Harbour goofing off with the aforementioned trombone, pom-poms, and more. “Many thanks to @postydamaris and her kind family and @iamtommyg photography for making a dream come true and proving my high school classmates right!!”

Back in October, high school senior Damaris tweeted at Harbour asking how many retweets it would take for him to agree to be in her senior photos. “25k,” he responded. “And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone.”

Much to Harbour’s surprise and with the urging of costar Noah Schnapp and the official Stranger Things Twitter account, Damaris hit her goal of 25,000 retweets in just one day.

Quoting the show’s Eleven, he wrote, “Holy hell, internet. How can you be in favor of this? Friends don’t lie,” and asked Damaris to direct message him.

Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.