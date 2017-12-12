Stranger Things 3 won't arrive until 2019

The plucky youngsters from Stranger Things won’t be quite so young by the time the next series comes around.

David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper in the nostalgia-heavy sci-fi series, has let slip that Stranger Things 3 won’t be following so hotly on the heels of Stranger Things 2.

“I mean, one of the things that’s annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do them,” he told Variety.

“Like, you probably won’t get [Season 3] until sometime in 2019.

“But also part of the thing is, like any good thing, they need time. And those guys work so hard. I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day.”

View photos

‘Those guys’ are, of course, are Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the sibling pair behind the show.

The first series arrived in the summer of 2016, and with the second following on its heels, getting its release on Netflix in October, 2017.

Netflix then confirmed it was re-ordereding a third season earlier this month, but, one might suspect, scheduling its increasingly in-demand young cast – not to mention Harbour, who is playing the new Hellboy – may mean that the next series is not so rapidly forthcoming.

Harbour scooped himself a Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor just yesterday too, adding to the hype, while the series itself is up for Best Drama.

Fans – and star Millie Bobby Brown – are clearly very pleased too, with Harbour’s shimmying ‘dad dance’ now making its way towards full-blown viral meme status.





Huge congrats to @DavidKHarbour for the Golden Globe nomination! Time for a dance party! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ALyj0ICRFh — Amanda (@filmvsbook) December 11, 2017













Of his hip-swivelling, he told Insider: “I just had no idea or expectations that the ‘dad-dancing’ or ‘white man Hopper dancing’ was going to take off.

“I feel like I need to have some redemption in season three, I want to really show people that I can actually dance.”

Probably OK for that. But thanks.

Read more

First reactions for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Former Dustin Hoffman co-star alleges sexual misconduct

Bryan Singer wants to work with Kevin Spacey again



