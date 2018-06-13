'Straight Outta Compton' star Darris Love to press racial profiling charges against L.A. police for wrongful gunpoint arrest

Darris Love and attorney Brian Dunn speak during a press conference at The Cochran Firm on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Actor Darris Love, who voiced Tupac Shakur in the film Straight Outta Compton and has appeared in various TV shows over the years including ER, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and ’90s Nickelodeon series The Secret World of Alex Mack, is accusing Los Angeles police of racial profiling after he was taken into custody at gunpoint for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

According to local news, Love, who is African American, alleges that deputies identified him as a suspect in a home burglary and subsequent high-speed pursuit that ended up at L.A.-area mall the Glendale Galleria last Wednesday (June 6).

Love, 38, says he and his girlfriend had been shopping at the mall’s Apple store at the time of the crime. He offered up a time-stamped parking ticket and suggested the police check mall security cameras to prove his whereabouts, but instead was taken into custody and detained for seven hours.

He was finally set free after being taken to a local precinct, where the police there determined he was not a suspect and let him go.

Love detailed that he had been running through the mall’s parking garage in order to validate his parking ticket, but slowed down when he saw police. As soon as he slowed down, they immediately took him into custody.

His girlfriend claims she allowed police to search her car — “They tore it apart and didn’t put it back together.”

The actor and his attorneys have filed a legal claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “There can be no other explanation other than race. There was absolutely nothing about my clients’ demeanor, about their actions or about their manner in dealing with law enforcement that in any way would have suggested criminal culpability to a reasonable police officer,” said attorney Brian Dunn in a statement.

At the time of posting, the sheriff’s department has not responded to a request for comment.

Love told local news he was coming forward with his story because he wanted to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“This is not a hate-all-police matter,” Love said. He thanked the Los Angeles Police Department police officers for realizing he wasn’t a suspect, despite being initially identified as one by sheriff’s deputies.

No other suspects were apprehended, according to the LAPD.

