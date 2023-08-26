Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s reported weight, explains why she knows ‘Tiny’ doesn’t weigh 215 pounds

Stormy Daniels has joined the chorus of social media users who are skeptical of former President Donald Trump’s booking weight.

On Friday, the adult film actress and director took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to explain why she doesn’t believe the 77-year-old controversial politician was telling the truth when he claimed to stand at 6-foot-3 and weigh 215 pounds, according to the official paperwork from his booking at Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

The current front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination was booked Thursday to face charges in the Georgia election interference case, when both his mugshot and measurements overshadowed most of the day’s news.

“Mmmkay! And I’m 110lbs and a virgin,” Daniels wrote on X Friday, adding a laugh-out-loud emoji.

“I’m not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them,” she added.

The award-winning performer, real name Stephanie Clifford, first made national news in 2018, after saying she had sex with Trump in 2006 and later accepted $130,000 in “hush money” to keep silent about their encounter.

Earlier this year, that case resulted in the first of four indictments against the former president. Prosecutors in New York accuse Trump of falsifying business records to cover up alleged election law violations ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels wasn’t the only social media user to make fun of Trump’s alleged height and weight — which rivals Muhammad Ali’s measurements when he battled Joe Frazier in 1971′s “Fight of the Century.”

Over the past two days, social media timelines have been inundated by a growing number of memes and photos comparing Trump’s weight with that of famous athletes.

Daniels’ message, which quickly went viral, was reposted more than 11,000 times and “liked” nearly 73,000 times in about 24 hours.

“Good thing she wasn’t paid by the inch,” one user wrote. “Wish it had been by the pound,” Daniels responded.

“I just assumed the 6′ 3″ is 2 separate measurements,” wrote another. “Tweet of the day!” she summarized it.