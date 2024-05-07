Stormy Daniels’ fourth husband wooed her with a sprawling Florida horse ranch before their wedding

Stormy Daniels' husband wooed her with a Florida horse ranch before they wed.

In a whirlwind of romance, porn star Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, found herself at the center of attention.

But this time, it wasn’t for her on-screen escapades — but rather for a lavish gift from her fourth husband, fellow adult film actor Barrett Blade.

According to records unearthed by The Post, Blade, 50, in a grand gesture of affection, shelled out $535,000 in June 2022 to secure Daniels’ “dream home” a few months before tying the knot.

The property is a sprawling 2.2-acre horse farm in Dunnellon, Florida.

The abode, boasting three bedrooms sprawled across nearly 3,000 square feet, became the couple’s sanctuary.

A gated and fenced estate, it welcomes visitors with an open floor plan adorned with tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, skylights and arched windows that bathe the space in natural light, according to the previous listing.

Daniels, 45, in a December 2022 social media post, gushed about her marital bliss, declaring, “Being married to my best friend and moving into my dream home made 2022 a tough year to beat but I bet this guy will somehow manage to top himself! Here’s to another 24 years, Mr. Barrett.”

The master suite boasts private access to a lanai, and a spa-like bathroom complete with a Jacuzzi tub and a dual vanity.

Outdoors, there’s a pool and a courtyard area complete with a fireplace.

The property also features a two-stall barn with a tack room and a fenced pasture.

But amid the backdrop of comfort, Daniels has found herself entangled in controversy once again.

She’s in the news this week, as former President Donald Trump is on trial accused of falsifying business documents, allegedly to cover up “hush money” payments to the adult film star ahead of the 2016 general election over an alleged affair. Her testimony on Tuesday nearly derailed proceedings.

Trump’s legal team, led by attorney Todd Blanche, objected to the salacious details divulged by Daniels with events that took place in 2006 involving the former president, arguing that they threatened the integrity of the trial.

Judge Juan Merchan, though sympathetic to the defense’s concerns, ultimately ruled against declaring a mistrial. Instead, he opted to provide a limiting instruction regarding Daniels’ earlier testimony, cautioning jurors on its application.

Merchan told Trump’s lawyers that he agreed the testimony had gone into “too much detail.”

“Having said that,” Merchan continued, “I don’t think we have reached the point where a mistrial is in order.”