'Storage Wars' Star Gunter Nezhoda Dies at 67 Following Lung Cancer Complications

"My dad was one of the guys on Storage Wars who never really got any hate, people just loved being around him," his son Rene said

A&E Gunter Nezhoda of "Storage Wars" has died at age 67

The Storage Wars family has lost a longtime member.

Gunter Nezhoda, a cast member since the show's fourth season, has died at the age of 67 following complications with lung cancer. His son, fellow Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda, confirmed the news in a candid video on social media Wednesday.

"Today's a very sad day and this is a very hard video to make... I'm just gonna say it the way I say it. My dad, 6 months ago, was diagnosed with lung cancer," Rene said. "He's been smoking for 30 years. Not the last time, but he's been smoking for a long time. Last night, he passed away in his sleep from complications from lung cancer."

As Rene explained in his video, Gunter had "holes in his lungs," to the point where doctors were unable to assist with his condition.

"I'm only making this video because of how you people connected with my dad," he added. "My dad was one of the guys on Storage Wars who never really got any hate, people just loved being around him. The crew, including everybody, everybody loved working with my dad."

The Nezhoda family, which operates Bargain Hunters thrift store, have appeared on the reality show since its fourth season in 2013, and further became main cast members the following season. The show first premiered in 2010 and continues to air on A&E.

Gunter Nezhoda Facebook Gunter Nezhoda of "Storage Wars" has died at age 67

On his personal Instagram page, Gunter referred to himself as a passionate photographer and bass player for acts like Michael Schenker, Leslie West and Pat Travers.

Born in Austria, Nezoda moved to Las Vegas in 1990, per his Twitter.

Gunter recently flew to Utah for emergency surgery, TMZ reported, with his youngest son Ricky by his side. Rene did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further comment.

"I appreciate all the support," Rene said on Twitter. "A lot of people have been asking me lately how my dad is doing, and I just haven't really talked about anything because we kept it private and we thought he was going to fully recover but unfortunately he didn't."

Gunter Nezhoda Facebook Gunter Nezhoda of "Storage Wars" has died at age 67

"He was 67 years old. And all the love you guys have shown him, he really appreciates that," he continued. "And hopefully he's up there in heaven with my mom dancing again. And no more pain and stuff like this. Thank you for all the love and everything else, but sad day."

Rick shared his own heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, "This year has been really tough, but I will cherish the memories for a lifetime.. Rest easy now Pops."

