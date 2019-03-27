Stoner God Seth Rogen Is Launching His Own Weed Company, Houseplant

From Esquire

Listen, if your car is broken, you take it to a mechanic. If you want to treat yourself to a nice meal, you find a high-end chef. And if you want weed, or even just to learn about marijuana, Seth Rogen is probably a good person to talk to. If his social media accounts are any indica...tion (sorry, had to), then the dream of having Seth Rogen help you choose a strain of marijuana isn't too far from reality.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the This Is The End director is launching his own Canada-based marijuana company alongside filmmaking partner Evan Goldberg. The company, Houseplant, isn't just focused on producing new strains and products though-it also helps to educate users on the different types of strains, how to ingest it, and also, um, how to roll a blunt. And in truly on-brand Seth Rogen-comedic style, Houseplant's website is pretty hilarious right now.

After entering your age information, there are three 80s-inspired videos that teach you about marijuana and the company's branding. Though the site will likely be more fleshed out in the weeks to come, the videos are definitely still worth checking out. According to Rogen's Instagram announcement, he's been working on the Houseplant company for five years.

Rogen is preparing for what could be the biggest year of his career so far. In addition to lending his voice to the role of Pumbaa in the upcoming Lion King remake, he's also starring in Long Shot and debuted Good Boys at South by Southwest. But at the end of the day, Rogen has cemented his place within stoner culture with films like Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and Superbad on his resumé. It only makes sense to go ahead and corner the market on the product that a big chunk of your audience is using while watching your movies, right? Toke up with Rogen to enjoy Rogen.

