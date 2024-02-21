On a stormy night in New York City, a mysterious egg falls into a rundown apartment building. Charlotte, a 12-year-old comic book enthusiast, discovers the egg and bonds with the spider that emerges, naming it Sting. As Charlotte feels isolated from her stepfather and distracted mother, Sting grows rapidly and develops a hunger for blood. Soon, pets and neighbors go missing, and the building's residents find themselves hunted by the massive spider. Only Charlotte knows how to stop the creature.

