Stevie Nicks doesn't see a future for Fleetwood Mac without Christine McVie: 'No reason'

Stevie Nicks says there's no reason to do Fleetwood Mac without Christine McVie.

In an interview with Vulture, the Phoenix-born rock legend talked about her friendship with McVie, who died on Nov. 30, 2022, and what it meant to have her in the band.

Another tour with Fleetwood Mac was "in the realm of possibility" for Nicks when the tour with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell stepping in for Lindsey Buckingham ended in 2019.

"We had a really great time and it was a huge tour," Nicks said.

"But when Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend."

'We really can't go any further with this'

Nicks compared the situation to Taylor Swift’s “You’re on Your Own, Kid” and the line “you always have been.”

"That was Christine and I," she said.

"We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to."

Playlist: Stevie Nicks' 20 greatest songs of all time, ranked

Stevie Nicks: 'Christine was the pop star'

In addition to missing her friendship and spirit, McVie's iconic songs would leave a giant void.

"You take out all of those songs," Nicks said.

"Christine was the pop star. She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs. What would happen is we’d have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn’t re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band."

