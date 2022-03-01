Stevie Nicks condemns Putin for Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'You will never be forgiven'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stevie Nicks
    Stevie Nicks
    American singer
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Stevie Nicks has shared a journal entry with her thought on Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Stevie Nicks has shared a journal entry with her thought on Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Stevie Nicks, who's known for her way with words, wrote down her feelings toward Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Nicks shared them Tuesday, with the caption, "From my journal...."

Then, in more than enough words to make a song, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer spoke directly to Putin, asking him if he's lonely and talks to ghosts.

"Because you really have no friends — everyone is afraid of you; afraid to even offer up good advice, because great emperors don't listen to anyone but ghosts," the Fleetwood Mac singer wrote. "Your ghosts must be shaking their heads concerning the killing of children and young people and destroying the houses of young families just for sport. Your ghosts disapprove."

She went on to say that Russia's "amazing creative history," filled with ballerinas, writers and more, would not save Putin. "You will never be forgiven" and ghosts will forever haunt him, Nicks said.

"They will shake their heads and say, 'This time, Vladimir — you went too far. You crossed a sacred line. You tried to take a beloved country away from its beloved people.' So far, you are responsible for hundreds of dead (including civilians and children), thousands injured and hundreds of thousands of people are running for their lives... and it is just the beginning."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stevie Nicks (@stevienicks)

The "Landslide" singer told Putin that she hopes he never sleeps again, that he's stuck at a "long, ugly, lonely table" and that he turns to dust. She also hoped that Russia's history books stopped including him.

"The ghosts are coming, Mr. Putin," Nicks wrote. "They're coming for you. Perhaps, they're already here...."

Nicks is one of the many celebrities, including Sean Penn, Brian Cox and Ashton Kutcher, speaking out against Russia and in support of Ukraine during the international crisis.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-girlfriend tosses man's dog off condo balcony in Florida

    A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a pug off of a seventh-floor condominium balcony in Florida. Eric Adeson, the dog's owner and the woman's ex-boyfriend, is seeking $30,000 in damages.

  • Biden Will Condemn Putin, and Vow to Fight Rising Prices

    In his first State of the Union speech, the president will call for Western unity against Russian aggression in Ukraine, but he will also outline his plans to fight inflation at home.

  • Gas prices in the High Desert may 'eclipse' $5 per gallon amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused gas prices across the U.S. to rise considerably over the last week, with the upward trend expected to continue.

  • Four dead in Russian strike on Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr - adviser to interior minister

    Moscow warned residents of the capital Kyiv on Tuesday to flee their homes and rained rockets on Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, as Russian commanders intensified their bombardment of urban areas in a shift of tactics after their six-day assault stalled. Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on his Facebook page that Russian forces had killed a paediatric anaesthesiologist, firing at her car as she was driving her wounded nephew to the hospital from the village of Kukhari, in the Kyiv region.

  • Hollywood star Sean Penn joins Ukraine exodus to Poland on foot

    Days after visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to film scenes for his documentary on Russia's invasion, Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland, joining the exodus on foot. It said Penn had interviewed Ukrainian political and military figures as well as journalists as part of the production, for which he initially visited Ukraine in November.

  • Much-Hyped D.C. Trucker Rally Turns Out to Be a Complete Joke

    Zachary Petrizzo for The Daily BeastWASHINGTON, D.C.— Only a handful of protesters inspired by anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoys in Canada showed up in the nation's capital Tuesday afternoon for the “Stage of Freedom” event near the Washington Monument.Despite the initial hefty estimate that upwards of 3,000 attendees would show, only 12 rally-goers had actually assembled for the gathering just hours ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday evening.The right-wing rall

  • Apple Halts Sales in Russia, Restricts Russian News Sites

    The iPhone maker stopped exports of its products into the country last week. It also limited Apple Pay and removed RT News and Sputnik from its App Store outside of Russia.

  • Wisconsin GOP report on 2020 race endorses fringe theory for decertifying election

    A Republican investigation of the 2020 presidential race in Wisconsin said in a draft report Tuesday that the state legislature can decertify election results after the race is over, advancing a fringe argument at the heart of former President Trump's argument to overturn the 2020 election.The report by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is the culmination of his investigation into the presidential race two years ago. The probe...

  • Maks Chmerkovskiy Details His 'Guilt' After a 'Hard Time Leaving' Ukraine amid Russian Invasion

    "I'm scared, I'm confused, I'm terrified and I just lived through some s--- that I'm going to need a lot of therapy for," Maks Chmerkovskiy said

  • No, EU countries aren’t sending fighter jets to Ukraine

    "NATO is not to be part of the conflict,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

  • Maksim Chmerkovskiy begins journey to leave Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    The "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancer has begun his departure from his birth county. Plus, he said he was arrested but noted it was "probably the least traumatizing moment" in the ordeal.

  • Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

    After looking around for several seconds with no sign of Keaton, Hayek began getting self conscious, saying, “Are you kidding me? I have stage fright.”

  • ‘Kraven The Hunter’: Oscar Nominee Ariana DeBose To Play Calypso In Sony’s Marvel Pic

    EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her historic win at the SAG Awards on Sunday night, Ariana DeBose has her sights set on her next major project. The Oscar-nominated West Side Story star is set to join Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson in the titular role. Although it’s unconfirmed, sources say DeBose […]

  • Florida congressman will miss State of the Union after testing positive for COVID

    U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch will miss Tuesday’s State of the Union speech after testing positive for COVID-19, the Florida Democrat announced on Twitter roughly three hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver his address.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch Honors Late Sister, Calls Attention to Ukraine Crisis in Heartfelt Walk of Fame Speech

    Benedict Cumberbatch, who was honored on Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, paid tribute to his sister Tracy Peacock, who died of cancer last year, and called attention to the crisis in Ukraine at the unveiling ceremony. “I want to mention my sister who we lost last year,” Cumberbatch said. “She […]

  • Another icy drive Wednesday morning

    Rain and snow return late Tuesday, early Wednesday

  • John Oliver says 'things are bad' if organization like FIFA is banning Russia

    Oliver does not believe that banning Russia from international play makes up for other horrific decisions FIFA has made.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch talks Ukraine at Walk of Fame

    STORY: Speaking from the podium before unveiling the star, Cumberbatch said, "I can't speak today at this amazing moment in my life on this extraordinary platform without acknowledging the obvious of what's happening in the Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity."He then suggested ways that people can help out with the situation in Ukraine.Cumberbatch, who is currently Oscar nominated for his role in 'The Power of the Dog' and will be seen in the upcoming 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', also spoke at length about family and what it means to him, and expressed appreciation for the people he owes his career to.

  • Bob Odenkirk says being in good shape for 'Nobody' helped save his life following heart attack

    The "Better Call Saul" star suffered a heart attack on the set in July.

  • James Gunn shoots down rumor that Star-Lord picked up new tunes while on Earth during 'Endgame'

    One musical rumor concerning Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has officially been put to rest by James Gunn himself. The filmmaker, who has a pretty solid reputation for interacting with his fans on social media, confirmed on Twitter that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) did not pick up any Awesome Mix tunes while on Earth during the events of Avengers: Endgame, but "left Earth as soon as he could." The entire soundtrack for Guardians Vol. 3 will come courtesy of the Zune that Kraglin (Sean Gunn) gifted to