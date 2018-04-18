Steven Spielberg to make Blackhawk movie for DC

Steven Spielberg is finally to take the leap into the world of comic book movies.

The Hollywood legend is set to produce the forthcoming movie Blackhawk for DC and Warner Bros, with hopes that he will also direct it.

Warner Bros boss Toby Emmerich confirmed the news, saying that the studio ‘can’t wait’ to have him on board.

“We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure,” he said.

“We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing Blackhawk to movie audiences worldwide.”

Blackhawk has been part of the DC world since 1957, having first been published by Quality Comics in 1941.

The war-themed tales revolved around the titular Blackhawk, leader of an elite squadron of fighter pilots in World War II.

It will be the first time that Spielberg, who made Ready Player One for Warner, has thrown his weight behind a comic book movie.

The screenplay has been penned by David Koepp, who’s worked with Spielberg many times before, on movies from Jurassic Park to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

“It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen,” Spielberg added.

“They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk.”

