Steven Spielberg confirms filming for 'Indiana Jones 5' will begin in the UK in April 2019

Indiana Jones may have been around for a good few years but there’s clearly a lot of mileage left to go for his character.

That’s why Steven Spielberg is at the helm of the fifth instalment of the adventure franchise, with filming confirmed to begin in April 2019.

Spielberg confirmed the news on Monday, also stating that filming will take place in the UK too.

“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK,” the director said at the Empire Awards.

“The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

Harrison Ford will be back as the part-time professor along with Indiana Jones producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall.

David Koepp has penned the script for the film scheduled for release on July 20, 2020.





Indiana Jones first hit the silver screen in 1981’s The Raiders of the Lost Ark followed by 1984’s The Temple of Doom, then 1989’s The Last Crusade, before the franchise was revived in 2008 for The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Though Spielberg will be working with Lucasfilm once again for the Indiana Jones 5, his relationship with the production company, or Disney, wasn’t strong enough to secure him the rights to have Star Wars appear in Ready Player One.

The original book by Ernest Cline is filled with Eighties pop culture references but sadly no TIE Fighters or X-Wings will appear in the big screen adaptation, which enjoys its UK premiere tonight in London.

