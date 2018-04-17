Steven Spielberg becomes first ever $10 billion director

Steven Spielberg has become the first ever director to gross $10 billion from his collected movies, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Indiana Jones legend, over the course of 33 movies, has in fact made far more than $10 billion, with the figure unadjusted for inflation.

Adjusting some of the figures to take inflation into account, Spielberg’s movies have made in the region of $10.4 billion in the US alone.

His most recent movie Ready Player One has tipped him over the top ($475 million worldwide and counting), with last year’s The Post also lending a hand.

But his biggest blockbusters have been E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which made $1.3 billion, and Jaws, which made $1.2 billion.

Spielberg is followed, although not particularly closely, by Peter Jackson, Michael Bay, James Cameron and David Yates, the latter appearing thanks in the main to his involvement with the Harry Potter franchise.

Here’s the top 10 in full:

1. Steven Spielberg – $10.009 billion

2. Peter Jackson – $6.520 billion

3. Michael Bay – $6.414 billion

4. James Cameron – $6.138 billion

5. David Yates – $5.346 billion

6. Christopher Nolan – $4.749 billion

7. Robert Zemeckis – $4.243 billion

8. Tim Burton – $4.075 billion

9. Chris Columbus – $4.060 billion

10. Ridley Scott – $3.923 billion

