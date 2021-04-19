Steven Seagal offers up his bulletproof compound in the Arizona desert

The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass. (Stephen Garner)

Action star Steven Seagal is once again shooting for a sale in the Arizona desert, listing his 12-acre compound outside Scottsdale for $3.4 million.

The martial artist-turned-actor bought the property for $3.5 million in 2010 and has offered it up multiple times in the last few years, most recently for $3.775 million in 2019.

The custom-built contemporary is exactly what you’d expect for Seagal, a movie veteran whose dozens of film credits include titles such as “Above the Law,” “Hard to Kill,” “Under Siege,” “On Deadly Ground,” “Driven to Kill” and “Today You Die.” It’s tucked into a guard-gated community, and floor-to-ceiling windows made of bulletproof glass take in the sweeping desert landscape of mountains and cacti.

The house — a 9,000-square-foot concoction of stone, copper and glass — is perched on a hillside lot and features lifelike statues that survey the exterior. Inside, stone columns and skylights mark the living spaces.

In addition to five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, there’s a living room with a fireplace, two-story atrium and movie theater. Decks surround the outside of the home, and one features an infinity-edge pool overlooking the desert below.

A native of Michigan, Seagal ran a martial arts dojo in Japan before moving to California and starring in films for the last three decades, most recently 2019’s “Beyond the Law.” The 69-year-old has also released two studio albums.

Julianna Eriksen and Robert Rogers of Engel & Volkers hold the listing.

