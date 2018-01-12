Steven Seagal accused of rape after multiple allegations of sexual harassment

The LAPD is reportedly looking into multiple accusations against Seagal.

A woman who worked as an extra on Steven Seagal’s 1994 action movie On Deadly Ground, has said that he raped her after luring her to his house in Beverly Hills.

Regina Simons, who was 18 at the time of the alleged incident in 1993, said that Seagal invited her to what he said would be the movie’s wrap party, but when she arrived, she was the only person there.

“I asked him where is everyone and he said that they had already left. He took me into this room and then just closed the door and started kissing me,” she told The Wrap.

“He then took my clothes off and before I knew it he was on top of me, raping me… I wasn’t sexually active yet. People always talk about fight-or-flight. But no one talks about the freeze.”

Simons, who has filed a report about Seagal with the Los Angeles Police Department, auditioned for the role as an extra because the production required Native Americans, and she is part Navajo and part Sioux.

She also says that in another previous encounter with him on set, he had rubbed her neck and hand when she had mentioned that she had a slight headache, behaviour that she said seemed odd at the time.

“I was crying when he was on top of me. Even now, my 43-year-old mind knows how to process this and understand what a loving relationship is and what consensual sex is. And there was none of that,” she continued.

“The only way I’m able to describe it is I literally felt like I left my body. I think because of the situation I was completely caught off guard. Tears were coming down my face and I know that it hurt. He was three times my size.”

Simons, who is now 43 and a mother of two, said that after the alleged incident, she ran for the door.

“All I remember is him asking me if I needed any money,” she added. “I shook my head and ran towards my car. I cried the whole way home.

“I wasn’t even allowed to date so for me it was a shameful thing. I was like, ‘Oh my God, how could this have happened?’ So, I blamed a lot of it on myself and tried to pretend it didn’t happen.”

She says that Seagal then continued to call her for ‘several weeks’, but that she ‘told the lady I was living with to not take his calls and he finally just stopped’.

Simons quit her plans to go into acting, and moved back to her home in Utah, but now lives in Los Angeles working as a case advocate for Native American familes.

Her story follows more than a dozen accusations of sexual assault facing Seagal.

Dutch model Faviola Dadis detailed an alleged encounter with him in November on her Instagram account.

Other accusations have come from actresses including Portia Di Rossi, Julianna Margulies and Jenny McCarthy.

The LAPD is investigating the claims of Simons and Dadis, and also another complaint from 2005.

