Steve Wilkos Remembers Dear Friend Jerry Springer: 'I Couldn't Ask To Be With A Better Guy Than Him'

Steve Wilkos joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on "Access Daily" to talk about the new season of his show "The Steve Wilkos Show." Steve talked about the late Jerry Springer, who helped Wilkos get his start in television. "I really learned so much from him," Steve said, adding, "His friendship meant everything to me... I couldn't ask to be with a better guy than him." Check your local listings for the new season of "The Steve Wilkos Show."

View comments