Steve-O Is Engaged to Girlfriend Lux Wright and the Proposal Was Surprisingly Tame

Watch out world, Steve-O is engaged! The Jackass star popped the question to his girlfriend, Lux Wright, on Sunday, January 21.

“Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister… she said 'yes.' I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy—I can’t wait for you all to see it… #GNARLY @luxalot,” he wrote in his Instagram post, announcing the nuptial news along with a series of photos of himself and his new bride-to-be.

The series of shots even include one of the unique engagement ring Steve-O choose for Wright—a lovely white diamond embedded in a gold band.

Wright was equally as excited, as she also shared a picture to her Instagram page, writing, "Last night was the absolute best! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @steveo #yes #duh.”

Based on their Instagram feeds, it looks like the two are very supportive of each other's careers, traveling together while they work. Steve-O, 43, shared an adorable photo last month of the two snuggled together during the holiday season. “With my beautiful girlfriend @luxalot on the flight home from London. What a great year we’ve had together in 2017 (and get ready for all of the awesome projects I have coming out in 2018!),” he wrote on December 22.

Wright shared a similarly sweet snapshot last summer, captioning the photo, "So incredibly proud of my babe! He's recently done the most gnarly things I've ever seen him do, all in a six day span. He's superhuman, and the absolute best. I love every bit of him."

This isn't the reality star's first foray in marriage. Steve-O was married to Candy-Jane Tucker from 2002 to 2003 and Brittany Mcgraw from 2006 to 2008, and it was rumored that he previously dated Kat Von D and Elisabetta Canalis.

We're excited for the happy couple, but are also **very** concerned about what the star of Jackass will pull on his wedding day...