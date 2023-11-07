Steve Martin’s Perfect Response to Florida School District That Pulled His Book

In social media posts on Monday, Only Murders In The Building star Steve Martin said he was “proud” that his 2000 novel Shopgirl was among more than 300 books pulled from Collier County Public School libraries in Florida. “So proud to have my book Shopgirl banned in Collier County, Florida! Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy!” Martin wrote in a Facebook post that garnered more than 38,000 likes. The book, which was adapted into a move starring Claire Danes in 2005, was removed by the school district following the passage of a new Florida state law that makes it easier to challenge a school library book that “depicts or describes sexual conduct.” Other authors affected by the removal include Stephen King, Toni Morrison, Ernest Hemingway and Alice Walker.

