Steve Martin's DIY hack lets fans recognize him with his face mask on

Steve Martin has an DIY fix for celebrities who want recognition, even while wearing face masks: Wear a homemade sign.

“I always wear a mask when I go outside,” the actor tweeted on Saturday. “But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution.” In a photo, Martin, 75, balances a piece of paper on his head that reads, “Steve Martin” with an arrow pointing downward.

Martin’s tweet started trending that morning with Kevin Bacon, Ice-T and Jimmy Kimmel spreading the joke. During the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have advocated for face masks, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (both of whom battled COVID-19 infections in March), Chrissy Teigen, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Aniston and Sharon Stone. In a recent social media PSA, Chelsea Handler fashioned a bra top from two masks. “Please find a mask and put it on any part of your body!” she said in an Instagram video.









This week, fans got their hopes up when Father of the Bride director Nancy Meyers, hinted that a cast reunion could be in the works. “If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!” she wrote on Instagram. In the 1991 film, Martin (George Banks) and Diane Keaton (Nina Banks) play overly-nostalgic parents to Kimberly Williams-Paisley, whose character Annie becomes engaged.

In the 1995 sequel, George navigates the pregnancy of Annie — and Nina. Answering a tweet asking whether a third installment of the film was possible, Martin tweeted, “Enigmatic, isn’t it?”





