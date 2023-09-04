Steve Harwell, Former Smash Mouth Singer, Dies at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer and co-founder of ’90s pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died at the age of 56. As per a statement provided by the band’s manager Robert Hayes, Harwell died at his home in Boise, Id surrounded by his family and friends and he “passed peacefully and comfortably.”

Though no cause of death has been revealed, SPIN previously reported that Harwell had recently been placed in hospice care and had been battling heart and liver failure for the past two years.

Harwell was born on Jan. 9, 1967 in Santa Clara, Ca. In 1994, Harwell, Kevin Coleman (drums), Greg Camp (guitar), and Paul De Lisle (bass) formed Smash Mouth. Prior to forming Smash Mouth, Harwell was a rapper in F.O.S. In 1997, the group released its debut, Fush Yu Mang, which featured “Walkin’ on the Sun,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Two years later, the band released its follow-up, Astrolounge, which had the band’s biggest single, “All Star,” and was licensed in films (including 2001’s Shrek and numerous commercials). In 2001, the band released a cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer,” which was featured on the Shrek soundtrack.

Smash Mouth’s last album, Magic, was released in 2012

Overall, with Harwell in the group, Smash Mouth had five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and received a Grammy nomination.

In 2021, Harwell retired from Smash Mouth and was replaced by Zach Goode last year. When he left the group, a person close to the band told SPIN that the singer was battling cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that impacts motor functions. The news came to light following an uneven show in upstate New York where he cursed at the audience.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Harwell told TMZ when he left Smash Mouth. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

