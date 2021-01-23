Steve Harvey Reacts to Daughter Lori's Relationship with Michael B. Jordan: 'Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey has some thoughts about stepdaughter Lori's budding romance with Michael B. Jordan.

The TV personality, 64, reacted to the relationship, which the couple confirmed earlier this month, on iHeartRadio's The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Friday.

"I like this one," Harvey said of the Black Panther star. "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'"

"Like right now? Nice guy," the Family Feud host continued. "But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass."

Harvey then jokingly referenced Jordan's reigning title as PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive.

"'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me!" he said "Let's be clear about that."

Jordan and Lori went public with their relationship earlier this month after weeks of speculation from fans.

"It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," a source told PEOPLE of the couple's initial decision to keep their love out of the spotlight. "They have been careful about being photographed together."

The happy couple "spent all the major holidays together in November and December," the source added. "Lori seems very happy."

On Jan. 10, Lori, 24, and Jordan, 33, confirmed the romance when they both posted pictures of each other on Instagram.

Earlier this week, they were seen leaving the Caribbean island of St. Barts together after several days soaking up the sun.

In other photos from the tropical vacation, the couple was seen smiling widely while relaxing in the celebrity hot spot. The two had fun on the water, alternating between lounging on a floating platform and hitting the waves on a jet ski, with Jordan driving while Lori held on tight to her boyfriend.

Lori also posted several dreamy snaps of their stay on her Instagram Story, including one where she got a bit cheeky captioning a photo showing Jordan holding onto her breast as they both smiled.

"He love it here," Lori captioned the photo on her Story.