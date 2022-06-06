Steve Harvey is 'team Lori' amid daughter's breakup with Michael B. Jordan: 'I support her'

Steve Harvey supports daughter Lori Harvey amid her split from Michael B. Jordan. Lori and the Creed actor were trending topics all weekend as People reported the stars broke up after more than a year of dating. Neither Jordan, 35, nor Lori, 25, has commented publicly — but her dad did.

"I feel fine. I'm fine," Steve said on Monday's The Steve Harvey Morning Show."I heard about it, I wish them well. I'm team Lori. I'm team Lori, 1000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

Steve Harvey weighs in on Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's split as reports say she wasn't ready to commit. (Photos: Getty Images)

The Family Feud host added, "It's hard to be young and in the limelight."

According to People, Lori "wasn't ready to commit" as she's "focused on her career." An insider adds that Lori "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the source continues. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."

Steve shared, "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends ... I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

The television personality is team Lori but has no hard feelings towards Jordan.

"He's still a cool guy, you know, from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time," he continued. Steve poked fun at his ups and downs in the relationship department as he's been married three times.

"I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor. I got to start learning from my children, get out early... I waited way too late," he quipped. "I'm gonna have to start breaking up on IG 'cause this going to court is costly."

Jordan stepped out on Sunday night to attend the NBA Finals in San Francisco, Calif.

"Michael B Jordan and Cordae came together and sat courtside for Game 2 of the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals series. MBJ went right to his seat upon arrival. He didn't do much cheering. He wasn't his usual excited self tonight," a source told E! News.

Lori wiped all photos of Jordan from her Instagram account. He still has pictures of the model up.