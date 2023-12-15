Steve Halliwell: Emmerdale's Zak Dingle actor dies aged 77

Halliwell was the second longest-serving cast member of Emmerdale

Actor Steve Halliwell, known for his long-running role as Zak Dingle in Emmerdale, has died at the age of 77.

He first made his appearance on the ITV soap in October 1994 and remained in the show for 29 years.

In a statement, his family said he had passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

"He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for," they said.

James Hooton, who has played Halliwell's on-screen son Sam Dingle since 1995, led the tributes to the late actor, calling him a "soap icon".

"Steve Halliwell was the first person I met when I walked through the door into the Emmerdale studios and we remained friends until the end," he wrote on social media.

Fellow Emmerdale star Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle, shared a photo of him with Halliwell on Instagram and wrote: "From day one he took me under his wing and helped guide me on and off set."

He added: "We'll miss you mate. On and off set. Rest well Steve and leave one in the pump for me."

'Father of the show'

ITV drama executive John Whiston said the actor was "one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on", and was the "undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle".

Halliwell was born in Lancashire and worked in cotton and paper mills before retraining as an actor.

Between the 1970s and 90s, he appeared in television series including Here I Stand, Heartbeat and Coronation Street, before joining Emmerdale.

Jane Cox played Halliwell's on-screen wife Lisa

Known for his flat cap, wellies and wax jacket attire, he played the head of the Dingle household and became the Yorkshire-based soap's the second longest-serving cast member.

His character was involved in a number of dramatic storylines, including divorcing his first wife Nellie (played by Sandra Gough) and later marrying Lisa (Jane Cox) before having an affair and marrying Joanie Wright (Denise Black).

'Functioning alcoholic'

The actor said the turbulent storylines were not too far from his own personal life, having had issues with alcohol and his mental health.

He told the Mirror in 2014: "I was born to play Zak Dingle - the cap really does fit. Most of the storylines I've lived in real life. I've been broke, evicted, in trouble with the law.

"Then there's depression, drinking and having to fight your way out of situations. I've lived all those things and more.

"I can't blame anyone else. I pressed the self-destruct button."

Steve Halliwell

He also described himself as a "functioning alcoholic" because he could work and live his life but admitted he was "too reliant on drink".

In 2018, Halliwell left the show for five months to have a pacemaker fitted after being diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

His family paid tribute to staff at St James's Hospital in Leeds and Wheatfield Hospice for "their love and kindness in his final days".