'Have you ever killed a man?' Kid reporters shock 'Minions' star Steve Carell with questions testing his evilness

There was no need to recast Gru. Even though the future-supervillain is only 11 in the new prequel Minions: The Rise of Gru, it’s still the face of the Despicable Me franchise, Steve Carell, playing the role.

“I’ve always been Gru, all of Gru’s life, I have been him,” Carell, 59, tells our young reporters Lyla, 9, and Luna, 6, (daughters of Yahoo Entertainment senior correspondent Kevin Polowy) in our latest episode of Kid Gloves (watch above). “And now he’s like 11 ½.”

In Rise of Gru, the preteen is on a mission to join his favorite band of supervillains, The Vicious 6, after his idol Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin) is booted from the gang.

In their interview with Carell, Lyla and Luna were on a mission to find out how evil Carell (if that is even really Steve) is in real life. And let’s just say he didn’t see their questions coming.

“Have you ever killed a man?” Lyla suddenly interrogates him.

“Do you have a second secret family that your first family doesn’t know about?” she follows up.

And perhaps most evil of all, “Have you ever left your grocery cart in the parking store when you went to the grocery store?” Luna demands to know.

Beyond testing his evilness, Lyla and Luna also roast Carell for one of his other most famous properties, the beloved sitcom The Office.

“So people just watched you work in an office?” Luna muses.

“They did,” answers Carell. “I know. Go figure. And it became popular, too!”

Minions: The Rise of Gru opens Friday, July 1.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo

Watch the trailer: