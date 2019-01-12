Steve Buscemi's wife, filmmaker and choreographer Jo Andres, dead at 65

Steve Buscemi and Jo Andres have been married since 1987 and share one child together, 29-year-old son Lucian.

Steve Buscemi's wife, Jo Andres, has died at 65, according to a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

The couple have been married since 1987 and share one child together, 29-year-old son Lucian.

Andres is best known for the 1996 short film "Black Kites," which has won several film festival awards.

In an interview with the Independent in 2009, Buscemi mentioned his wife when asked about his favorite work of art.

"Probably something by my wife Jo Andres," he told the news site. "She paints, she makes films, she has done performance."

Andres's cause of death remains unclear.

