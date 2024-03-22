Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Is ‘Checking In’ When Nickelodeon Fans Need It Most

You got a second? Steve Burns from "Blue's Clues" is "checking in" on his fans, and at what feels like the perfect moment.

Burns, best known as Steve on the Nickelodeon hit "Blue's Clues" took to social media to check up on his fans, and his timing couldn't have been better. Amid the shock and sadness an entire generation felt after viewing "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," Burns showed up for fans in a way everyone appreciated.

Steve Burns Brought Many To Tears To Fans Of 'Blue's Clues'

TikTok | Steve Burns

"We just got a letter, wonder who it's from!"

Well, it wasn't a letter, but it was just as powerful for so many fans. Burns took to TikTok and Instagram to do a quick mental health check-in, and Nickelodeon fans clearly needed it.

"Hey, I'm checking in. Tell me what's going on," Burns said as he stared into the camera. It seemed that he was actually listening to all the millions of people who viewed his video, which gave the feeling of being young and watching "Blue's Clues" as a child.

"Alright. Well, it's good to hear from you. And you look great, by the way," he concluded his check-in.

With more than 2.7 million views and 23,000 comments in just one day, it's safe to say Nickelodeon kids of the 90s needed Burns to show up on their FYP now more than ever.

Nickelodeon Fans Shared Their Real Feelings In The Comment Section Of The TikTok Video

Many Nickelodeon fans watched the "Quiet on Set" docuseries earlier this week when it was released on Max, so Burns' timing seemed perfect.

The docuseries shares stories of alleged abuse brought on by producer and show creator Dan Schneider, as well as child dialogue coach Brian Peck. Many of the child actors from shows such as "Drake & Josh," "Zoey 101," and "The Amanda Show" shared their disturbing experiences on set, which led to fans feeling angry, sad, and a whole array of emotions.

Burns, described in the comment section of his video as, "one of the GOOD parts of Nickelodeon," had the perfect timing to help fans of 90s Nickelodeon process and express their emotions with his timely video check-in.

"After the Nickelodeon documentary, Steve all I need is my 'Blue's Clues' to save whatever is left of this childhood I once had," one fan emotionally wrote.

Another person shared, "Steve checking up on the now grown-up kids he left behind is another level of full circle moment."

One other viewer wrote, "They need you. The kids who are grown now who watched Nickelodeon. Thanks for being here."

'Blue's Clues' Fans On Instagram Also Shared Their Feelings After Viewing Steve Burns' Video

Instagram | Steve Burns

Burns shared the same video check-in on his Instagram page and received the same reception.

"Steve is healing our generation one video at a time," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Steve, how did you know I needed this?? As soon as you said, 'What’s going on,' I started crying. It hurt so much to watch the 'Quiet on Set' documentary and I now realize I gravitated to a lot of Nick Jr. shows and watched them with my younger brother because I loved that feeling of calm and safety. Thank you so so much for 'Blue's Clues'. It gave me so much happiness."

Many others wanted to check in on Burns and see how he's doing.

"After everything we have learned, are you ok? Please let us all know if you aren't," one person pleaded in the comments. Another fan asked, "Felt like you were actually listening too. How are YOU doing?"

One other person explained why this quick check-in by Burns was so powerful for so many.

"Some people might find this odd or funny, but for those of us who know, those of us who grew up with him, even when he did this simple gesture, as kids we appreciated it. Not all of us got to have someone just stop and ask 'Hey, what’s going on' when we were kids. A complete stranger's empathy and niceness can mean the world to someone, even if we never meet them, Fictional character or just a person walking past you," the fan wrote.

"You don’t know what people are going through, empathy goes a long way. Sometimes we don’t realize how much we need just this simple “hey, what’s going on, just checking in.” I hope @steveburnsalive knows his simplistic gestures have gone so far."

Steve Burns Has Done Other Check-Ins On Social Media

This wasn't Burns' first social media check-in, but it was clearly the one everyone needed at the time they needed it. In the past, Burns has done other check-ins with different feelings and vibes.

In early 2022, the "Blue's Clues" actor wanted to know, "What's good?"

"Hey, how are you doing? Checking in," he said. "What's good? I mean, what's actually good?"

That quick video opened the door for thousands of people to share some good news in the comment section.

"I love this! We often talk about what’s bad so we can vent. But talking about what’s good is so…good," one fan pointed out.

Another viewer shared some recent good news, "Hey Steve I’m doing pretty good! Just had my last prom last night so many good memories were made! Thank you for always checking in on us!"

One fan shared, "Not me crying every time I see you on this app."

Steve Burns Shared A Video Online In 2021 About His Abrupt Departure From 'Blue's Clues'

MEGA

Nick Jr. shared a video on their X account in honor of the 25th anniversary of "Blue's Clues" back in 2021 that pulled at everyone's heartstrings.

"You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang with Blue? And then I left and we didn't see each other for a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt," Burns said in the video that instantly took all the 90s "Blue's Clues" kids right back to that time.

"I just kinda got up and went to college. And that was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do. And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it’s what? Student loans, and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know."

Millions of fans saw the video, retweeted it, and responded to it. While many may have thought that was the closure they needed from Burns leaving the show, it might have been more of a door opening for Burns to rejoin their lives on social media with his soothing check in videos.