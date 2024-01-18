Steve Bannon Loses It After Mike Johnson Says Biden Presidency Is 'God's Will'

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to the heavens Wednesday for declaring that Joe Biden is president because God wanted it that way. (Watch the video below.)

Bannon told Johnson to scrap his theology while launching into false claims that Biden is in office because the election was stolen.

Johnson, as he often does, referred to the bible to reply to a reporter who asked him if Biden’s presidency is “God’s will” earlier in the day.

Johnson replied that “God is the one that allows people to be raised in authority. It must’ve been God’s will then, that’s my belief.”

Q: "Do you believe that Joe Biden's presidency is God's will?"



.@SpeakerJohnson: "Oh, I know where you're going with this...It must have been God’s will then. That’s my belief...I think we’re going to make a much better choice as a country coming up in this election cycle." pic.twitter.com/kjrJWJHfv4 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 17, 2024

Although Johnson later said that “free will” would help the country “make a better choice” for president in 2024, the far-right Bannon fumed that the speaker credited divine influence for Biden being in the White House.

“Yo, dude, he’s an illegitimate president. Have you lost your freakin’ mind? This election was stolen,” Bannon said on his “War Room” podcast. “Don’t be a theologian. I don’t need a theologian, I need a speaker of the House. That’s what the country needs. Joe Biden’s not a legitimate president of the United States, note to the speaker. So no, God did not raise him up.”

The idea of one Republican election denier calling out another (Johnson voted to decertify the 2020 results and played a prominent role in the attempted reversal) might seem a little weird. But as the election cycle drags on, it’ll probably get weirder.

Related...