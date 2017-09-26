Sterling K. Brown blesses us with another shirtless moment

This is us… loving any excuse Sterling K. Brown has to take his shirt off.

Brown, along with his This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of Tuesday’s season premiere. Given that it was the recent Emmy winner’s first time on the show, he got a little hazed.

Since Moore was forced to ride a toy car during her first Ellen appearance and Ventimiglia was forced to take his shirt off during his, why not combine the two for Brown?

View photos Photo: @TheEllenShow via YouTube More

DeGeneres had the 41-year-old actor, who won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series earlier this month, ride around set shirtless on a tiny tractor. All we have to say is hubba-hubba.

This isn’t Sterling K. Brown’s first shirtless moment.

Ahead of the 2016 Emmys, the actor showed off a joke award he was given (before his first real Emmy for The People v. O.J. Simpson) for “Best Courtroom Abs.”

View photos Photo: @sterlingkbrown via Instagram More

However, it wasn’t until a few months ago when he really set the internet ablaze, showing off his fit physique with a full-on mirror selfie.

View photos Photo: @sterlingkbrown via Instagram More

The actor told People that his impressive six-pack doesn’t come without hard work. “I try to get something in five days a week,” he admitted. “My work schedule doesn’t always accommodate my workout schedule, but I make do with what time I’ve got.”

Brown rotates a few different types of workouts to maintain his toned figure.

“I love basketball because it’s social, and you’re not even thinking about working out — you’re just playing a game and getting great exercise at the same time,” he said. “I also run, swim, bike, lift, do yoga. I just try to do something to sweat at least an hour a day.”

He also sticks to a healthy diet, most of the time. “I try to drink a lot of water — it hydrates, curbs appetite, etc.,” he said. “[I eat] carbs at the top of the day, more vegetables than anything else, lean protein, and good fat, like avocado, olive oil, and DHA. However, Sunday brunch, anything goes!”

Clearly it’s paying off because he flashed his hot bod — and Emmy — recently in the This is Us makeup trailer.

Here’s hoping for more shirtless moments on and off screen as Season 2 of This Is Us premieres on Tuesday on NBC.

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.