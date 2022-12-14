Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dead at 40

Stephen Boss, best known as tWitch to fans from the Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, has died. (Photo: Jason Mendez/WireImage)

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known for being the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and for his fun Instagram dance videos with wife Allison Holker Boss, has died at age 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker Boss, 34, said in a statement obtained by People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

It continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Holker Boss concluded her statement with a message to her husband, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

A rep for Holker did not immediately comment to Yahoo Entertainment.

TMZ was first to report the news on Wednesday morning, claiming in an unconfirmed report that Boss died by suicide. They said Holker Boss went to an unspecified LAPD station to report that Boss had left home without his car, which had her worried. Shortly after, police were called to an L.A. hotel and claim they found him there, deceased.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells Yahoo that as of early Wednesday morning, they have no confirmation of tWitch's death "or even location of occurrence."

We also reached out to a rep for DeGeneres, who hired Boss as the talk show DJ in 2014 and was there for the remainder of the show's run — but did not receive a response.

This is a breaking news story...

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.