Stephen A. Smith Would Love the Chance to Annihilate Donald Trump in a Debate: 'I'd Eat Him Alive'

Stephen A. Smith is confident he'd body Donald Trump in a debate.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show, the ESPN commentator expressed his desire to face off with the former president in a debate. According to Smith, he'd "eat" Trump alive

“I have my show First Take on ESPN every weekday morning, right?" he told Stern. "It’s a debate show. I would love to be in a presidential debate. I’d eat him alive. I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place and I’d show up.”

Twitter: @awfulannouncing

Stephen A. continued by boasting about his debate skills, claiming he would possess far more "material" on Trump should the pair go toe-to-toe.

“Do you know what I would do if I was on the stage with Trump, and Trump tried to talk about the way that I look?” Smith said. “Do you know how much material I would have? Look at him. Are you kidding me? I marvel at how people have limited comebacks for him. Jeb Bush, ‘low energy,’ no comeback. Marco Rubio, ‘little Marco,’ no comeback.”

The First Take host concluded his comments by teasing Stern that should the iconic radio talking head want to set up a debate between Smith and Trump, Stephen A. is willing and ready.

“What’s it worth to you, Howard? If it’s worth it to me, I’m gonna be ready,” Smith said. “You gotta be a communicator. If you’re aspiring to be the commander in chief you gotta know how to communicate, you gotta know how to resonate with an audience!”

See Stephen A. Smith's full interview with Howard Stern below.

More on this