Stephen King Loves New ‘Stranger Things’ Season, But Says 1 Thing Is ‘Kind Of Lame’

Actors Noah Schnapp, from left, Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson and Cara Buono pose on the 86th floor observatory at the Empire State Building in honor of the "Stranger Things" season four premiere. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press)

Stephen King loves the new season of “Stranger Things,” including the tribute to his story “Carrie” during the roller-skating scene in episode 2, “Vecna’s Curse.” But the horror master is apparently all-in on binge-watching because he’s not happy that Netflix hasn’t released the entire season yet.

King said it’s “kind of lame” that the final two episodes won’t drop until July:

The new season of STRANGER THINGS is really cool--as good or better than the previous three. There's even a CARRIE riff.

Is it the whole season or is it another one of those that's broken into 2 parts? IMHO that's kind of lame. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 1, 2022

The show’s writers were quick to reassure “Uncle Stevie” that they’re working as fast as they can:

Sorry Uncle Stevie, 8+9 aren’t done yet, but we’re working as fast as we can! Glad you’re enjoying and that you picked up on our super subtle Carrie riff 😜 — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) June 1, 2022

The first seven episodes of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” are currently streaming on Netflix, and have matching 91% scores on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and the audience.

The final two episodes of the season ― with a combined run time of nearly four hours ― hits the small screen July 1.

