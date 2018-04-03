Stephen Hawking gave a heartwarming final gift to the people of Cambridge

While the funeral for Stephen Hawking was taking place in Cambridge, UK on Saturday, the legendary scientist's final gift was also well underway — a free Easter lunch to help hungry people in the city.

The meal was prepared by volunteers from the charity FoodCycle, who regularly supply free meals for those in poverty using surplus food.

On Saturday the food was provided by Hawking's family.

Thank you to the family of #StephenHawking for so generously supporting today's @FoodCycleCamb lunch in his memory... pic.twitter.com/rStJimtVJ5 — Alex Collis (@AlexCollisCam) March 31, 2018

An extra special and emotional Easter lunch at Foodcycle Cambridge today. For Stephen Hawking's funeral, his family made a generous donation and told us lunch was "on Stephen" @FoodCycleCambpic.twitter.com/m1eU2yNKl4 — Caroline Lenoury (@LenouryCaroline) March 31, 2018

We're so grateful to the Hawking family for their generous donation so we could give our guests an extra special #Easter meal yesterday. We had a little cheer in honour of #StephenHawking before tucking in. #Cambridge#community#lovefoodhatewaste#alltogetherpic.twitter.com/ali61X06iE — FoodCycle Cambridge (@FoodCycleCamb) April 1, 2018

"Lucy Hawking contacted me and mentioned that the family would like to make a donation so that while the funeral was taking place people would be sitting down to a hot meal 'on Stephen'," East of England Regional Manager for FoodCycle, Alex Collis, explained to ITV.

"It was a really kind gesture that I think fitted well with the sympathy Prof Hawking felt for people who were having a tough time of things."

Thank you for the fantastic response to the story about our donation from the family of #StephenHawking. It was a real privilege to be involved. If you want to find out more about @foodcycle or volunteer at your local project take a look at our website https://t.co/cxwrJZDG79 — FoodCycle Cambridge (@FoodCycleCamb) April 2, 2018

Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76 on 14 March.

