Stephen Fry to step down as BAFTA host after 12 years

Stephen Fry is stepping down as the host of the BAFTAs after 12 years in the role.

The writer, actor and comedian said that is was time to ‘let others take the BAFTAs on to new heights and greater glories’.

“Every one of the twelve BAFTA film award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory,” he said.

“The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and – occasionally – embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar. Over the last two decades I have especially loved watching the emergence of new young film talent behind and in front of the camera.

“But after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the BAFTAs on to new heights and greater glories.

View photos

“What fun it will be to watch BAFTA 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling.”

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: “On behalf of everyone at BAFTA, I would like to sincerely thank Stephen Fry for making each and every one of the Film Awards that he’s presented such memorable and joyous occasions. We will miss him tremendously.”

A new host, as well as the not insignificant matter of the nominations for this year’s awards, will be announced on January 9.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18.

Meanwhile, the bookies are already speculating on a replacement for Fry.

Bookmaker William Hill is putting even money on Graham Norton taking over the job, with Claudia Winkleman at 3/1, Jonathan Ross and Ricky Gervais at 6/1 and James Corden at 10/1.

Read more

How much money do movies make from in-flight entertainment?

‘Star Wars’ has now made more money than ‘Harry Potter’

‘Black Mirror’ offers the best representation of Britain







