Stephen Colbert Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Thursday Show

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was canceled for Thursday night after Stephen Colbert tested positive for COVID-19.

The talk show host is “feeling fine” and is “grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” he said on Twitter.

Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman. https://t.co/Vf5Ws5WVcE — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 21, 2022

The “Late Show” will be airing repeats from Friday through next week, which was “previously planned,” the CBS show said in its announcement about Colbert’s positive test.

Colbert’s guests the previous night were musician Jack White and actor Alexander Skarsgård. White is currently touring and is slated to play at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday.

In January, both of NBC’s late night talk show hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, announced they had tested positive for COVID-19, though neither reported serious symptoms.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

