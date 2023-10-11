Stephen Colbert Stunned By Donald Trump’s ‘2007 Dog Whistle’

Former President Donald Trump went back to 2007 with his latest attack on President Joe Biden, said Stephen Colbert.

Trump targeted his successor and potential 2024 election rival during a campaign rally in New Hampshire when he repeatedly referred to, “Crooked Joe Biden and his boss Barack Hussein Obama.”

“Really?” Colbert asked on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“You’re pushing the Hussein Obama in 2023?” he added. “That’s a 2007 dog whistle man.”

Trump, of course, was one of the biggest peddlers of the racist “birther” conspiracy theory that falsely claimed Obama wasn’t born in the United States.

Colbert also mocked Trump for the other stale lines he trotted out during the event.

Watch Colbert’s monologue here:

