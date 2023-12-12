Stephen Colbert Spots Terrifying Loophole In Trump’s Dictator-Only-On-Day-One Talk

Stephen Colbert returned to host “The Last Show” on Monday following a two-week hiatus after suffering a ruptured appendix, and he quickly got back to trashing former President Donald Trump.

“I will regale you with the heartwarming tale of my exploding appendix but I’ll do that a little later in the show. I know no one wants to hear about a hunk of dead intestine filled with poison and bile, but unfortunately Donald Trump is in the news,” Colbert cracked.

Colbert then turned to Trump’s claim that he’d only abuse the office of the presidency and be dictatorial on the first day of a potential second term.

The comedian spotted what could be a loophole for the Republican 2024 front-runner’s comment.

“Only a dictator on day one, OK? Day one. First decree; build the wall. Second decree; drill, drill, drill. Third decree; every day is day one,” he mimicked Trump as saying.

“Now obviously we know he’s kind of trolling here but we also know he’s telling us exactly what he plans to do and if he gets unlimited power, he won’t be giving it up,” Colbert added.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

Related...