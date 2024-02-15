Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump's Subconscious 'Strangled His Brain'

Stephen Colbert tried to make sense of Donald Trump’s latest angry attack, this time at a member of his own party.

“I STAYED OUT OF THE RACE,” the former president wrote in an all-caps rant against failed New York Republican congressional candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip. ”‘I WANT TO BE LOVED.’”

Pilip kept her distance from Trump in her race for the House seat formerly held by serial liar George Santos, which she lost to Democratic candidate Tom Suozzi.

The former president was ticked that Pilip didn’t embrace the MAGA agenda in the swing-district, but it was the “I WANT TO BE LOVED” ― in caps, and with quotation marks around it ― that struck Colbert.

“Wow, that came out of nowhere,” Colbert said. “His subconscious just jumped up his throat and strangled his brain right in the middle of his screed.”

Colbert then broke out his Trump impression to show how that same approach might unfold in the middle of the former president’s other rants.

Check it out in his Wednesday night “LATE SHOW” monologue: