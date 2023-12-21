Stephen Colbert Scorches Fox News With A 'Counterpoint' For Its Trump Ruling Claims

Stephen Colbert mocked Fox News for having its “lubricated catheters in a twist” after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to run for president under the 14th Amendment.

The “Late Show” host, on Wednesday, spotted the “nasty things” that folks on the conservative network said about the state’s high court after its decision to bar Trump from Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.

“These people are unhinged, they’re lunatics and they’re very dangerous,” Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt told Jesse Watters on Tuesday.

He went on to point to a “strange accusation” coming from other Fox News figures, who called the Colorado decision “anti-democratic” and “undemocratic.”

“Counterpoint, removing the guy who tried to overthrow a democratic election is actually pro-democratic,” Colbert said.

Colbert later cited remarks from conservative retired former federal Judge Michael Luttig, who noted that the 14th Amendment is a “valid provision of the Constitution” that “has to remain enforced” which is what the Colorado Supreme Court had done.

“Yes, the 14th Amendment says, if you try to destroy our democracy, you can’t come back and try again. It’s the same reason I’m not letting my appendix back into my abdomen, no matter how well it polls in Iowa,” joked the host, who was recently off the air following a burst appendix.

You can watch more of Colbert’s monologue below.

