Stephen Colbert says Super Tuesday is less-than-super: ‘Spoiler: It’s Biden-Trump’

Stephen Colbert was not impressed by this year’s Super Tuesday primary elections, which he branded as “less-than-super.”

“This year, Super Tuesday is looking less-than-super because we already know who the nominees will be,” he said.

“Spoiler: It’s Biden-Trump. It’s always been Biden-Trump. It will always be Biden-Trump,” he added.

Colbert also cited a recent poll, which found that almost 50 per cent of respondents said they believe ‘it is likely Democrats will replace Biden with another candidate before the election.’

But Colbert did not agree. “No. No, they won’t,” he said. “It’s Trump versus Biden. Stop making up election fan fic.”

This year’s Super Tuesday primary elections saw Donald Trump win another 14 states, including California and Texas, while Joe Biden was the clear victor in the Democratic race as he overcame long-shot challenges from congressman Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Mr Trump claimed a decisive victory over his rival Nikki Haley, whom he beat in every state apart from Vermont.

The results mean it is increasingly likely Mr Biden and Mr Trump will be their party’s nominees for the 2024 election, with Mr Biden currently on 1,561 of the 1,968 delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination, while Mr Trump has 1,044 of the 1,215 delegates needed to win his party’s nomination, compared to Ms Haley’s 86.

Following the disappointing result, Ms Haley was set to drop out of the race on Wednesday, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

She was not expected to endorse Mr Trump, unlike previous rivals Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Declaring victory at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday night, Mr Trump said: “They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one.

“They tell me the pundits and otherwise that there’s never been one like this... has never been anything so conclusive.”