Stephen Colbert Roasts Republicans With Wicked Year-End Send-Off

Stephen Colbert congratulated House Republicans for “so not” accomplishing anything in 2023 after they used their final work days this year to advance an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden despite lacking evidence of wrongdoing.

The “Late Show” host, in his Thursday monologue, threw to a clip of Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) who declared on the House floor that the “evidence ... will finally show what the trail is” when evidence comes out against Biden.

“Once we show what the trail is, it’ll lead us to a series of bread crumbs and then bread crumbs, that’ll direct us right to a hint and the hint will suggest a map which will finally bring us to a riddle inside a conundrum and smothered in an enigma sauce,” said Colbert as he mocked the congressman.

Colbert played more of Norman’s remarks on the inquiry as the South Carolina Republican argued that people can’t say they’re innocent “and not have to prove it.”

“Yes. Yes, you literally can. That’s important, it’s called ’innocent until proven guilty,” Colbert enthusiastically replied before imitating Norman again.

“This guy doesn’t understand the law at all. ‘Miranda rights? No way, I’m more of a Samantha.’”

The host continued his roast of the House GOP as he ripped Republican lawmakers for tackling “the nation’s most pressing issue”: passing a bill allowing schools to serve whole milk in cafeterias.

“I mean, what are the chances of that passing? I mean 1%, 2%,” he said.

“It’s all part of Congress’ new dairy campaign: got anything that’ll distract people from our incompetence?’”

You can peep more from Colbert in the video below.

