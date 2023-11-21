Stephen Colbert Ridicules Donald Trump's Baffling Dig At Joe Biden

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday taunted Donald Trump for stating the obvious with one aspect of his latest attack on President Joe Biden.

Trump during a weekend rally in Iowa slammed Biden as a “Manchurian Candidate,” likening his successor in the White House to the political scion who is brainwashed to become an assassin for communists in Richard Condon’s thriller novel. The book has been adapted twice for the big screen.

“Now we have a Manchurian Candidate in the Oval Office,” said Trump. “Go watch the movie, it was pretty good. Not as bad as the real thing. That’s one thing. The real thing is even worse.”

“Well, yeah!!” Colbert commented. “Usually bad things that happen in real life are worse than them happening in movies.”

He then jumped into character as Trump with a mocking riff on horror film “The Ring.”

Watch the video here:

