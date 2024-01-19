Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump Attorney Alina Habba With All-Too-Blunt Reality Check

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump might be in more legal trouble than he thinks because of one of his lawyers, Alina Habba.

“Habba is, to use a bit of legalese, a bad lawyer,” Colbert said, then played a clip of the attorney saying she would rather be pretty than smart.

“I can fake being smart,” she said.

“Counterpoint,” Colbert fired back. “No you can’t.”

The “Late Show” host recapped her bad week in court ― including a moment where the judge had to ask her if she understood the word “none.”

Colbert broke out his dictionary.

“None. Definition: Not any,” he said. “Also, the amount Trump will pay you for being his lawyer.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue: