Stephen Colbert Gives Trump Attorney Shockingly Direct 'Murder' Reality-Check

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert still can’t get over an attorney for Donald Trump this week claiming that a president can literally get away with murder.

“It’s the boldest campaign move since Nixon’s ’72 slogan, ‘I will strangle you in your sleep,’” Colbert joked, saying the claim made him both scared and angry.

Trump’s attorneys argued in court that presidents have “absolute immunity” for acts committed while in office. When a judge asked if a president could be prosecuted for ordering the assassination of a political rival, the attorney said only if the president is impeached and convicted first.

On Wednesday, Trump attorney Alina Habba claimed that scenario was “hypothetical after hypothetical of extreme situations that are not the current situation.”

“Yes!” Colbert sarcastically agreed. “The president sending an assassin to kill his political rivals and then claiming presidential immunity is such an extreme hypothetical. Let’s stick to reality, where all Trump did was send a mob to kill his vice president and then claim immunity. Get your facts straight, or Trump will murder you.”

