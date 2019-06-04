Colbert Reveals What's Really Going On In Bizarre Images Of Trump's Royal Visit

Stephen Colbert is back from his break and ready to over-analyze the latest images out of the U.K., where President Donald Trump is in the middle of a state visit.

On Monday, Trump met with members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Using photos and videos from the events, Colbert took a stab at trying to figure out what was really going on:

TONIGHT: Trump gets to be a royal pain...in England! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/kfGr89zRK1 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 4, 2019

