    Colbert Reveals What's Really Going On In Bizarre Images Of Trump's Royal Visit

    Ed Mazza

    Stephen Colbert is back from his break and ready to over-analyze the latest images out of the U.K., where President Donald Trump is in the middle of a state visit. 

    On Monday, Trump met with members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II

    Using photos and videos from the events, Colbert took a stab at trying to figure out what was really going on:

