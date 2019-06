Stephen Colbert homed in on what might be the single most unusual moment of President Donald Trump’s interview with Piers Morgan.

Trump described his encounter with Queen Elizabeth II during his trip to the U.K. this week.

“She can walk as fast as I can,” Trump said.

Colbert said that was either an odd compliment or a strange confession... then explained:

TONIGHT: England subjected Trump to their worst punishment: an interview with Piers Morgan. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/HxGQnUcZCX — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 6, 2019

Also on HuffPost

Queen Elizabeth II attends the first day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 8, 2013 in Windsor, England. More

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watch a dancer perform during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill on July 1, 2010 in Ottawa, Canada. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are on an eight day tour of Canada starting in Halifax and finishing in Toronto. More

Queen Elizabeth II watches boxing training during a visit to The Factory Youth Zone on November 14, 2013 in Manchester, England. More

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh take a ride on the Yellow Duck and amphibious vehicle during a visit to Merseyside Maritime Museum on May 17, 2012 in Liverpool, England. More