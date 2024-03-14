Stephen Colbert Clowns Lara Trump For Doing What 'No One' Thought Was Possible

Stephen Colbert made a wicked assessment of Lara Trump’s résumé Wednesday after she was elected as co-chair of the Republican National Committee last week.

The “Late Show” host took aim at former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law over her lack of “credentials” to run a major party organization.

He later pointed to remarks from RNC member Beth Bloch, who introduced the RNC co-chair by proclaiming “God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called.”

“Sure Lara Trump may not be qualified, she may not have experience doing things but she has done what no one thought possible: she married Eric Trump,” Colbert quipped.

You can check out more of Colbert’s monologue below.

Related...