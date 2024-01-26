Stephen Bear made £22k from sex tape, court hears

Stephen Bear was jailed for 21 months in March after being convicted of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films

Former TV personality Stephen Bear made £22,305 after he uploaded a sex tape without the consent of his ex-partner, a court has heard.

Bear, 34, was jailed for uploading footage of himself and Love Island star Georgia Harrison to OnlyFans.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing heard the original video made £1,650.98 but earned considerably more after his subscribers increased.

The hearing will determine whether Bear should pay the court for his crime.

Opening proceedings at Chelmsford Crown Court, prosecutor Andrew Bousfield said: "Mr Bear is not a billionaire. He has £60,000 in a house and not much else."

"At this time [he uploaded the video] Mr Bear was pretending to be a billionaire on his Twitter account. His most valuable asset at that time was selling sex videos."

Financial investigator Laura Mackenzie said: "He wasn't a billionaire at all, no. His bank account was overdrawn."

Bear appearing at a previous hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court

Bear's OnlyFans account, entitled "HollywoodBear", had 1,061 subscribers when he uploaded the video on 8 November 2020, she added.

This number increased by 822 after a month of the video being published online, which could be viewed for $9.99 (£7.95), Ms Mackenzie said.

Bear, from Loughton, was jailed for 21 months in March 2023 after a jury found him guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

He was released from HMP Brixton, in London, earlier this month.

'Twitter billionaire'

Ms Mackenzie said she calculated the £22,305.46 profit from the video by including the specific profits from people who paid for the video and the amount of subscribers gained on his OnlyFans account.

The prosecution said Bear had "refused to provide information he was required to".

"The Twitter billionaire is not prepared to stand in the witness box but instead stays in the dock," Mr Bousfield said.

"What he is really doing is dancing in the shadows here. He is not prepared to show how much he earned from OnlyFans,"

Gemma Rose, mitigating, said it was hard to prove what a "regular amount" of subscriber growth Bear would have had in the month after he published the video.

"It is not unusual that Mr Bear would have a higher number of subscribers," she said.

"What cannot be done is [make] the assumption that other people have watched that content. There's too many uncertainties for the court to be satisfied."

Bear served 10-and-a-half months of his 21-month prison term

Judge Christopher Morgan said he assessed Bear made £22,305.46 as a result of uploading the footage.

He said Bear had increased the cost of his subscription fee and how much people had to pay to view the video.

"That is made up from monies obtained from the video payment wall [and] monies obtained from the subscription increase, applying changes in value of money in both," he added.

Bear, who was supported by members of his family, appeared in court wearing a black suit.

In a separate case, he has already been ordered to pay Ms Harrison more than £200,000 in damages.

His criminal trial heard that although the sex was consensual, Ms Harrison was unaware the footage, shot in Bear's garden, was being shared more widely.

