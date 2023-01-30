Stephanie Seymour Talks Healing After Losing Son Harry Brant in First Interview Since His Death

Stephanie Seymour WSJ. Magazine, Harry Brant

Dan Jackson for WSJ. Magazine, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Stephanie Seymour is ready to open up about the sudden death of her son, Harry Brant, following the two-year anniversary of his death from an accidental overdose. He was 24.

In a new cover story for WSJ. Magazine's Spring Women's Fashion Issue — her first interview since losing her third born — the supermodel, 54, candidly details what life has looked for her family in healing, mourning and remembrance.

"If I think that Harry would love something, I do it, and it does help me with my grief," she told the publication.

That includes breathing new life into some of Harry's favorite clothing items (Seymour remembers her model son styling her outfits since his elementary school years), starting with her WSJ. Magazine cover shoot, captured by Dan Jackson and out on newsstands on Feb. 11.

Stephanie Seymour WSJ. Magazine

Dan Jackson for WSJ. Magazine

In one of the black-and-white photos, Seymour wears Harry's favorite Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suit. In the powerful image, she models the trousers and holds the jacket to her chest, while her bare back, turned towards the camera, bears her son's name scripted with paint.

"It's a suit that I keep hanging in my dressing room, which is this big room where I keep all my stuff. I do my makeup there. I live in that room," she shared of the sentimental piece. "I looked at that suit one night and I said, 'I'm going to put it on.' It fit me."

"It still feels so good to put his clothes on," Seymour added, while revealing that she wants to continue to photograph Harry's clothing because "he would love it." Plus, she said, there's a "whole flock of women that would love to wear his clothes and be photographed."

Stephanie Seymour WSJ. Magazine

Dan Jackson for WSJ. Magazine

Another anchor in the family's healing has been Seymour and her businessman husband Peter Brant's grandchildren.

"I try to just be present. For me with holidays, and I'm sure a lot of other people can relate, it's difficult now because I'm always thinking of what's missing," she reflected. "There's nothing that's helped me get through all of this more than my grandchildren." Like her role as "Grandma Stephanie," which she said has brought her solace.

Seymour also revealed that her family welcomed their newest little one — son to her eldest, Dylan Brant, in October, who's named after his late uncle.

Harry Brant, model Stephanie Seymour and industrialist/businessman Peter M. Brant

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Fashion icon Naomi Campbell — who's godmother to all four of Seymour's children — Harry, Dylan, Peter Jr. and Lily — also shared words with the magazine on the death of her godson.

"I remember when he was 12, I'd take him to meetings and grown adults could not believe his mind and maturity. Steven Meisel loved him. Pat [McGrath] loved him. Everyone could see how special he was."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE in January 2021, Seymour and her husband revealed that Harry had "lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication."

"Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab," they stated.

"Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."