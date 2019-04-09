Stephanie Pratt Is 'Not on Speaking Terms' with Spencer and Heidi: 'I Don't Consider Them Family'

Stephanie Pratt is telling all about Spencer and Heidi Pratt.

During a new episode of her iHeartRadio Pratt Cast podcast with Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams, released Monday, Stephanie, 32, said that her relationship with both her brother and sister-in-law is shattered.

“We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family,” said Stephanie.

Heidi and Spencer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

She went on to explain that during a recent photo shoot for the upcoming Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, drama ensued between her and Heidi.

“We had our photo shoots for press and for the opening titles. We had three days of it that went to like 3 a.m. — they were long shoots. And Heidi had a bottle of champagne that she gave all the girls except for me,” Stephanie alleged.

Heidi Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Spencer Pratt | Michael Tran/WireImage More

When Stephanie was asked if Heidi, 32, could have been worried about her sister-in-law’s drinking, Stephanie said: “I’m not an alcoholic.”

Stephanie also admitted that she didn’t confront Heidi in the moment “because of my parents. That is the last time I’m putting my parents as the priority in front of this relationship.”

She went on to explain that “ever since my brother and Heidi started dating, they were on The Hills … they went AWOL and they were fired from the show and they moved to Costa Rica and they got arrested for illegal weapons,” she said.

In September 2010, Spencer, 35, said he was arrested in Costa Rica for felony possession of a firearm, according to TMZ. It is not clear if he ever charged or faced court following the arrest.

Following the arrest, Stephanie said that “my dad got them a private jet, flew them into Santa Barbara, moved them to our beach house. And again, I had a memoir that I wrote … it’s called Made in Reality … but I wasn’t allowed to say any of this because at this point, I was working for my parents. And what that means is I was trying to keep the peace. But here’s what really happened. They had illegal weapons, they got arrested in Costa Rica, they called my father after three years of not speaking to any of us.”

“We had all of our locks changed, it was not a good situation. And so my dad hears from him, he’s arrested in Costa Rica, gets him a private jet, flies him to Santa Barbara, and moves him into our beach house temporarily. They lived there for seven years. Not only did they live there, but Heidi had the gall to redo my mom’s walk-in closet,” she alleged.

Stephanie, who has a long-strained relationship with both Spencer and Heidi, said, “No one knows the real Heidi.”

“Before The Hills: New Beginnings, my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said we will not let this ruin our family again,” said Stephanie, who added, “I’m done. I don’t care. I’m not protecting them anymore.”

She continued, “I’m also not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents. … For the s— they have done to me recently, I’m done. This is why I moved to London. I’m done. I cannot live near them, They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die so if they say this sky is black, all of us are morons for saying it’s blue.”