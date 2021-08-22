Stephanie Beatriz Is a Mom! Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Announces the Birth of Her First Baby

Abigail Adams
·2 min read
In this article:
Stephanie Beatriz attends the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) special preview screening of
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty

Stephanie Beatriz has welcomed her first child into the world.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 40, announced the birth of her baby girl Rosaline — pronounced Roz-uh-line, per her Instagram post — on Sunday.

"BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa's Pipa car seat," Beatriz captioned an image of herself smiling alongside her newborn daughter, both of whom are strapped into the backseat of a car. 

Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on the cop comedy, says she is "very very in awe of the entire experience" of birth and has already given her child a nickname.

"It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can't remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude," she wrote. "Roz, you are so cool. #nunafamily #nunapipa #mynuna."

Beatriz and husband Brad Hoss revealed the pregnancy to PEOPLE in June. In the issue, both actors said they are committed to raising a child who believes in equality.

"I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration," Beatriz said at the time.

The In the Heights actress' life is much different now than it was a few years ago. Beatriz previously didn't see herself as the type to settle down. Now, she has a husband, whom she married in 2018, and a child.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Stephanie Beatriz         

"I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me," the actress told PEOPLE. "I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building."

Beatriz, a proud bisexual, also noted that her marriage to Hoss doesn't make her "any less queer… I was able to be my fullest, most authentic self around Brad. He's extremely empathetic and open."